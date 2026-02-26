

Stresses Swadeshi Innovation; Advises Graduates To Stay Away From Drugs & Use SM Wisely Women Lead Academic Roll Of Honour; Receive 186 Gold Medals, 108 PhDs

Srinagar- Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday called upon the nation to shed its colonial mindset and embrace Swadeshi innovation to emerge as a global leader in technology and sustainable development, while urging youth to anchor their success in character and discipline.

Addressing the 21st Convocation of the University of Kashmir during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after assuming office, the Vice President said graduating students must focus on innovation rooted in Indian knowledge, resources and needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a graduating student, I urge you all to focus on Swadeshi innovation and solutions rooted in Indian knowledge, resources and needs. We need not be worried; we need not be inferior. We are to throw out our colonial mindset first,” he said.

Stressing that change is the only constant, Radhakrishnan said the world is transforming rapidly and young people must adapt by equipping themselves with new skills and embracing innovation. Success in life, he added, ultimately depends on character and discipline.

“Until now you answered questions set by your professors. From today onwards, life will set you the questions. Patience, courage and character will determine how you respond to setbacks,” he told the graduates, urging them to remain firm in their values and respectful of others' sentiments.

Highlighting India's growing innovation ecosystem under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the entrepreneurial environment has become more vibrant and supportive than ever before. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he recalled the Prime Minister's call to Indian scientists to develop a vaccine.

“How many of us believed in it? But we found the best vaccination, and it worked very well for the entire humanity,” he said, contrasting it with Western economies that, according to him, were focused on patenting and pricing vaccines at high rates.“A unit of vaccination can be sold for USD 7,500, but how can a poor man afford that?” he asked.

He asserted that Indian innovations are widely accepted across the world and encouraged students to seize global opportunities through initiative, enthusiasm and hard work.

Turning to development in Jammu and Kashmir, the Vice President said the central government has approved expansion of Srinagar International Airport at an estimated cost of over Rs 1600 crore. He also highlighted the Chenab Rail Bridge, describing it as a marvel and the world's highest railway bridge.

“These projects are more than engineering achievements. They are instruments of social harmony. When places are connected, people are connected. And when people are connected, hearts are closely connected,” he said, adding that such initiatives create new opportunities for youth.

Read Also VP Radhakrishnan Enjoys Shikara Ride on Dal Lake LG, CM Receive VP in Srinagar; Security Intensified ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to special scholarship schemes for students from Jammu and Kashmir, he said these programmes enable them to study in institutions across the country and strengthen national integration by connecting regions, cultures and languages.

The Vice President strongly cautioned students against drug abuse, saying no religion encourages narcotics.“Your parents depend on you to take care of them in their old age. Stay away from drugs and advise your friends and family members to do the same,” he said.

He also advised moderation in social media usage, warning against addiction.“Social media will not help you become more successful in life. Everything should have its limits. Time management is essential,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the convocation's highlights, he noted that the Minister for Higher Education is a woman, the Vice Chancellor of the University is a woman and a majority of gold medal recipients were women. He termed it a powerful reflection of women's empowerment and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lauding the University, established in 1948, he praised its NAAC A++ grade, 34th rank in the NIRF University category, more than 7,700 research publications since 2019 and pioneering initiatives such as the National Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory, which underscore its expanding academic footprint and global engagement.

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, he mentioned hosting students from Jammu and Kashmir under an exchange programme and instructing officials to serve them food according to their preferences as a mark of respect.“As democrats, we must respect the sentiments of all,” he said.

The Vice President urged graduates to view their degrees as the beginning of new responsibilities and to contribute to society with knowledge and commitment.“Mera Kashmir nahi, tumhara Kashmir nahi, hamara Kashmir,” he said, calling for unity and shared ownership of the region's future.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Srinagar would emerge as the cleanest city in the country under the Swachhta Survekshan. He said he was impressed by the infrastructure development, connectivity projects and eco-tourism initiatives in the Union Territory, noting that these efforts have boosted tourism, created livelihoods and strengthened peace and development.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the convocation ceremony, which marked a significant milestone for graduating students stepping into new responsibilities beyond campus.