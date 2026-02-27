Jerry Gurwitz
- Professor of Geriatrics, UMass Chan Medical School
JERRY H. GURWITZ, MD holds the Dr. John Meyers Chair in Primary Care Medicine at the UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was the founding Chief of the Division of Geriatric Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Medical Center, and served as a primary care physician for older adults for nearly three decades. Dr. Gurwitz had led a national initiative funded by the National Institute on Aging focused on improving the health and healthcare of older adults with multiple chronic conditions.Experience
- –present Professor of Geriatrics, UMass Chan Medical School
