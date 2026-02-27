Kazakhstan And Serbia Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Multiple Agreements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Serbia signed 10 bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of healthcare, justice, digital development, culture, education, and investment, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The documents were signed during an expanded meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on February 27.

The agreements include:

- Memorandum on cooperation in healthcare between the Ministries of Health of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

- Memorandum on partnership between the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Serbia.

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia.

- Memorandum of Understanding on digitalization and e-government cooperation between Kazakhstan's Ministry of AI and Serbia's Directorate for IT and e-Government.

- Memorandum on veterinary cooperation between the Ministries of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

- Memorandum on cinema cooperation between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and Serbia's Ministry of Culture.

- Memorandum on protecting intangible cultural heritage between the Ministries of Culture of both countries.

- Memorandum of Understanding between JSC“Kazakh Invest” and the Serbian Development Agency.

- Memorandum of cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and Serbia's Diplomatic Academy.