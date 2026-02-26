Parliament Prepares To Debate Commission Report On Terror And Disarmament

Following the release of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission report, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye (TBMM) Numan Kurtulmuş has taken steps to move the so-called“process laws” forward. Emphasizing that these legislative measures should come to the parliamentary agenda after Ramadan, Kurtulmuş began a series of visits to political parties over the next two days.

Today, Kurtulmuş first met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, followed by Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel. He concluded his visits by meeting with the co-chairs of the Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party), Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan. The closed-door meetings lasted approximately 35 minutes.

After meeting Hatimoğulları and Bakırhan at their offices in the Parliament, Kurtulmuş and Bakırhan spoke to the press. Kurtulmuş expressed his gratitude to the DEM Party for its support during the commission process, noting that the party contributed to the orderly and effective progression of the work.

“The commission has reached a historic milestone in addressing the most pressing challenge in the history of our Republic-the resolution of issues related to violence, weapons, and terrorism,” Kurtulmuş said.

Kurtulmuş elaborated:“At every stage of the process, the party has openly shared its opinions and contributed to ensuring that the process runs smoothly. Let me emphasize this clearly: the resolution of the most severe issue in our Republic's history-namely the matter of weapons, terror, and violence-marks a historic threshold. The parliamentary commission, with near-unanimous consensus, has produced a report, and the TBMM General Assembly will assume responsibility for its implementation. The resolution of this matter requires mutual goodwill, sincerity, and openness. Every step-from disarmament to the dissolution of the organization, and the reintegration of former members into society-must be carried out with meticulous care. Turkiye will leave this issue behind. There is no turning back. At this crucial moment, as we approach a solution, we as politicians will fulfill our duties. More valuable than each voice in its echo chamber is the collective voice speaking for the nation as a whole, which I believe this report achieves.”

Following Kurtulmuş, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan addressed the media, stating:“There were points of consensus in the report as well as points of disagreement. As the Speaker mentioned, we openly shared these with the public and added them to the report. This does not mean the report is insignificant; on the contrary, for the first time in Parliament, five parties with group representation have reached agreement on various issues. We value this. Now is not the time to focus on disagreements in the report but rather to expand the common ground and, through it, open the path for Turkiye's democracy while addressing a historic challenge that could define the next 100 years of our nation. Resolving the Kurdish issue is not just about today-it has the potential to shape Turkiye's next century.”