Rashmika Mandanna To Keerthy Suresh: 5 South Indian Brides Who Rocked Temple Jewellery

From Rashmika Mandanna to Keerthy Suresh, South Indian brides have embraced timeless temple jewellery on their wedding day. Their regal gold pieces added divine charm, cultural depth, and unmatched elegance to their traditional bridal looks.

Temple jewellery has always been a signature element of South Indian bridal fashion, and Rashmika Mandanna recently revived this timeless trend at her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. From layered gold harams to antique chokers and waist belts, her look beautifully celebrated heritage craftsmanship.

Here are other South Indian actresses who stunned in traditional temple jewellery, just like Rashmika:

Rashmika Mandanna kept her bridal look elegant with traditional temple jewellery, pairing a layered gold haram, jhumkas, and maang tikka that perfectly complemented her classic silk saree and minimal yet radiant bridal styling.

Keerthy embraced heritage elegance with layered temple harams, antique gold chokers, and a traditional waist belt, perfectly complementing her vibrant silk saree and showcasing timeless South Indian bridal richness.

Sobhita's bridal aesthetic leaned towards vintage charm. Her antique temple jewellery-especially long gold necklaces and statement earrings-added a royal, old-world feel to her silk saree look.

Aditi kept things graceful and minimal with delicate temple jewellery pieces, letting her pastel silk saree shine while still staying deeply rooted in South Indian wedding traditions.

Samantha's bridal looks often highlight elegant temple jewellery styling, subtle chokers, layered harams, balancing modern sophistication with cultural authenticity.