Beyond The Resorts: Discovering The Maldives Through Its Local Islands

MENAFN - Gulf Times) For expats living in Doha, the Maldives is one of the closest true tropical escapes, just a short flight away, yet worlds apart in colour, pace and nature. Beyond the well-known luxury resorts lies a more accessible Maldives: local islands where everyday life continues alongside turquoise lagoons, coral reefs and some of the best snorkelling and diving on the planet. This is a way to experience the country that is calmer, more personal and far more affordable.

I chose to focus on Dhangethi and Dhigurah because together they capture two distinctly different, yet equally compelling, expressions of local island life in the Maldives. Both are located in South Ari Atoll, an area renowned for exceptional marine life, but they offer contrasting rhythms: one compact and social, the other long, quiet and nature-led. Seen side by side, they show the range and potential of travelling through local islands rather than retreating to a single resort.

For many travellers, the Maldives is still closely associated with private villas, overwater bungalows and prices that place the destination firmly in the“once-in-a-lifetime” category. Beautiful, undoubtedly - but also distant and, for some, disconnected. What is less widely known is that since 2009, when guesthouses on inhabited islands were legalised, it has been possible to stay among local communities, eat Maldivian food and explore the same lagoons and reefs as the resorts, without the isolation or the cost. Visiting Dhangethi and Dhigurah reshaped how I see the country.

Getting there from Doha could hardly be easier. Direct flights with Qatar Airways take around four hours, with return fares typically ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 QAR depending on season. What makes the journey especially appealing is that you can skip the capital entirely. After landing at Velana International Airport, it is possible to walk straight to the ferry terminal or speedboat jetty and continue directly to your island. Public ferries are inexpensive but slow, while speedboats are faster and still reasonably priced. Boarding a boat straight from the airport, leaving the city behind almost instantly, feels like the true beginning of the holiday.

Whether or not you dive, the ocean defines the Maldives. Warm water year-round, excellent visibility and reefs that sit close to shore make snorkelling accessible to almost everyone. For those who are curious but inexperienced, many local dive centres offer introductory dives in calm conditions. For certified divers, the experience is world-class. Reefs, channels and drop-offs are rich with life, and encounters with larger species are common rather than exceptional.

South Ari Atoll, where both Dhangethi and Dhigurah are located, is particularly famous for whale sharks. Around Dhigurah, sightings are possible much of the year, making it one of the most reliable places in the world to snorkel with the largest fish in the ocean. Manta rays are also frequently seen, especially during periods when plankton levels increase. What stands out on local islands is how personal these experiences feel - small boats, local guides and a pace that allows you to fully absorb what you are seeing.

Dhangethi is compact, friendly and social. The island is easy to navigate, and daily life quickly becomes familiar. Shore snorkelling is excellent, with turtles and reef sharks often spotted close to the beach, and diving trips to manta and whale shark sites are easily arranged. Evenings are relaxed, with small cafés and restaurants becoming informal meeting points. It is an ideal island for a shorter stay or for travellers who enjoy a sense of community.

Dhigurah, by contrast, feels expansive and calm. One of the longest natural islands in the Maldives, it offers kilometres of beach and a strong sense of space. Days are shaped by long walks, time in the water and a slower rhythm. The island's proximity to whale shark areas makes it especially appealing for snorkellers and divers, but it also suits travellers who simply want quiet, nature and distance from crowds.

One of the most common questions is when to go. The Maldives is genuinely a year-round destination, but different seasons suit different priorities. From December to April, the weather is generally drier and the seas calmer, making this the peak season. March to May is the warmest period, ideal for beach-focused trips. From May to October, conditions become more changeable, with occasional tropical showers and more wind. However, this period - including June, July and August - also brings advantages: fewer visitors, lower prices and excellent marine life, particularly for manta rays and whale sharks. Rain typically comes in short bursts rather than all-day downpours, and the ocean remains warm and inviting.

The contrast between resort islands and local islands is striking. While resorts often cost several thousand Qatari riyals per night, local islands offer comfortable guesthouses, affordable meals and reasonably priced excursions. The water, reefs and sunsets are the same; the difference lies in how you experience them.

Travelling through local islands offers a perspective on the Maldives that feels more human, more connected and more sustainable. Dhangethi and Dhigurah represent two distinct expressions of this experience, one social and compact, the other spacious and contemplative. united by extraordinary marine life and a powerful sense of place. For expats in Doha, it is one of the most rewarding short-haul escapes available.

Location: Island nation in the Indian Ocean, southwest of India and Sri Lanka Population: Approximately 520,000

Islands & atolls:



Around 1,190 coral islands Grouped into 26 natural atolls

What is an atoll? An atoll is a ring-shaped coral formation built around a shallow lagoon. In the Maldives, atolls were formed as coral reefs grew around sinking volcanic islands over millions of years, creating protected lagoons, shallow reefs and calm waters - ideal conditions for marine life, snorkelling and diving.

Island breakdown (approx.):



Inhabited local islands: ~ 200

Resort islands: ~ 160 Uninhabited islands: ~ 830

Geography: World's lowest-lying country– Average elevation: 1.5 metres – Highest natural point: 2.4 metres

Formation: Entirely coral-based islands

History: Settled over 2,500 years ago; Islamic nation since the 12th century; independence in 1965

Tourism: First resort opened in 1972; local island guesthouses legal since 2009

Language: Dhivehi Currency: Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR); USD widely accepted Climate: Tropical, 27–32°C year-round

Marine life highlights: Whale sharks, manta rays, turtles, reef sharks

Fun facts:



No rivers, hills or mountains

Bioluminescent plankton can sometimes glow at night One of the richest marine ecosystems on the planet

