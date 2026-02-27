403
AES International Renews Certification For Fiduciary Excellence
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After undergoing a thorough and independent assessment of investment management processes, investment strategy implementation, and other fiduciary practices, AES International today announced formal renewal of its Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX®) certification from Broadridge. AES International remains part of the elite group of advisers from around the world to successfully complete the independent certification process and renew their position as the first and only CEFEX-certified fiduciary firm across Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA).
Part of the rigorous evidence-based assessment included successfully demonstrating adherence to documented and legally substantiated best practice fiduciary standards. The annually renewed certification signifies an ongoing commitment to providing consistent objective advice that's in a client's best interest – both at the institutional and individual levels.
The CEFEX certification program is based on the International Standards Organization (ISO) 19011: Guidelines for auditing management systems. The standard,“Prudent Practices for Investment Advisors” is substantiated by legislation, case law, and regulatory opinion letters from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the Uniform Prudent Investor Act (UPIA), the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act (UPMIFA) and the Model Management of Public Employee Retirement Systems Act (MMPERSA) in the U.S.
According to the Vice President, Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, Carlos Panksep,“Maintaining certification requires a continued adherence to the industry's best practices. This is verified through our annual renewal assessment.”
AES International is certified in investment advisory services for clients in systematic and passive investment models. AES International is registered on this public page, where its certificate can also be viewed.
Sam Instone, Chief Executive Officer, AES, said,“AES is delighted to renew our certification and to continue promoting fiduciary standards in Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA). This geographical region often lags more developed areas, and this certification sets a standard of loyalty and care which clients can continue to trust. Hopefully, this continues to drive much-needed positive change within the AMEA financial services industry, and other organisations will now wake up to how fiduciary standards can improve consumer outcomes.”
More information about AES International is available at .
About AES International
As the only certified fiduciary in AMEA (Asia, the Middle East and Africa), AES International has provided fee-based financial life management to globally minded families for over two decades. Founded in 2004 by Sam Instone, AES International helps clients navigate international complexity with clarity, confidence and control. The firm serves globally mobile families, high-net-worth expatriates, internationally mobile entrepreneurs, business leaders and their families across the Middle East and beyond, offering personalised financial planning, investment management and employee benefits consulting. AES Group entities are authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the UAE Central Bank. Recognised by The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg, AES International's purpose is to make the world healthy, wealthy and wise. For more information, visit .
