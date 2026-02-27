Owaisi Slams BJP, Congress For 'Targeting Muslims' In Demolition Drives

AIMIM Floor Leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and the Congress, alleging that there is no difference between the two parties in their approach towards Muslims and accusing them of targeting the community under the guise of demolition drives.

Addressing the issue, he said, "There is no real difference between the BJP and the Congress. In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath unleashes bulldozers to demolish dargahs, mosques and Muslim homes. In Telangana, Revanth Reddy follows the same script, with the same brutality. Their enmity is not with encroachments or lawlessness. Their enmity is with Muslims." Owaisi alleged that the demolition drives are not aimed at curbing illegal encroachments in general but are selectively targeting Muslim properties.

AIMIM's First Opposition to Congress Govt

Notably, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which had extended support to the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after it assumed office in Telangana, had also supported the Congress in the recent Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections as well as in local body and municipal polls. Despite this political backing, the party has now openly and strongly opposed the state government for the first time over the demolition issue.

BJP Promises Support to Residents Facing Displacement

On Thursday, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao met with the residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments who have alleged that they are facing the threat of losing their homes due to the proposed Musi River Front project.

In an interaction under the "Musi Gosa - BJP Bharosa", the residents expressed deep concern that the riverfront development could result in their displacement. Several families shared their grievances before the BJP leader, with some breaking down in tears while describing their uncertainty and distress. After hearing thier grievances, Rao assured them of support and slammed the state government, claiming that the Gandhi statue would lead to the demolition of these homes. He also noted that many ex-servicemen were among the residents, prompting him to call the situation "shameful". (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)