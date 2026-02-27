Karun Chandhok's 'Unforgettable' Drive In Vettel's F1 Car At Buddh

Chandhok's 'Unforgettable' F1 Experience

Former Indian Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok described driving Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull R8 at the Buddh International Circuit on Thursday as an unforgettable experience, calling it a "very special day."

The legendary RB8, driven by Sebastian Vettel, won the F1 Indian Grand Prix in Delhi NCR back in 2012, en route to winning a historic World Drivers' and Constructors Championship double.

In an X post, Karun Chandhok wrote, "Awesome day at the Buddh International Circuit! I never thought that I would get a chance to drive an F1 car in India again, so a big thanks to @redbullindia for a very special day in Sebastian Vettel's 2012 Indian GP - and Championship winning - RB8."

The Buddh International Circuit, which hosted its first Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2011, holds a special place in Indian motorsport history. Driving Vettel's championship-winning Red Bull R8 offered Chandhok a rare opportunity to relive the legacy of one of F1's most iconic cars while celebrating his connection to his home track.

Indian Grand Prix Revival on the Cards?

Recently, there have been reports regarding the government considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track.

Sports Ministry sources had said earlier this month that the Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)