South Africa Vs West Indies Highlights: Markram & De Kock Guide Proteas To 9-Wicket Dominance

In a crucial Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa national cricket team delivered a commanding performance to defeat West Indies national cricket team by 9 wickets. Led by an unbeaten captain's knock and explosive batting from the openers, the Proteas stayed unbeaten and kept their semi-final hopes very much alive.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.