Old Video Of Rinku Singh's Father Delivering LPG Cylinders Resurfaces After His Death (Watch)

An old video of Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, delivering LPG cylinders in Aligarh has resurfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and tributes. The clip has become symbolic of the sacrifices he made to support his son's cricketing journey despite financial hardships.

Khanchand Singh, who passed away recently after battling stage four cancer, was widely credited for ensuring Rinku had the resources to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer. His role as an LPG cylinder deliveryman reflected the struggles the family endured, yet his determination ensured Rinku's rise to the national team.

Tributes pour in from fans and cricket fraternity

The resurfaced video has prompted an outpouring of tributes. Fans described him as“a proud father who will always be proud of his son,” while CSK echoed the same sentiment in their message. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia offered heartfelt condolences, saying the cricket board stands with Rinku during this difficult time.

Rinku's former coach also paid tribute, recalling Khanchand Singh's relentless efforts.“He worked really hard to help his son Rinku play cricket and reach where he is today,” he said, emphasizing the father's pivotal role in shaping the batter's career.

The video has struck an emotional chord, reminding many of the humble beginnings from which Rinku emerged. Despite financial challenges, Khanchand Singh ensured his son had access to training and opportunities, often sacrificing his own comfort for Rinku's future.

Rinku himself has often spoken about his father's influence, acknowledging the hardships faced by his family. Last year, he gifted his father a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth INR 3.19 lakh, a gesture that reflected his gratitude for the sacrifices made.

Harbhajan Singh earlier expressed his condolences, calling it a truly difficult time for Rinku and his family. The cricketing fraternity has rallied around the batter, offering support as he balances personal grief with professional commitments during the T20 World Cup 2026.

कल भारत मैच तो जीत गया - लेकिन मशहूर क्रिकेटर रिंकु सिंह के पिता जी जीवन हार गएएक नाम जो आज शिखर पर है - इतनी दौलत शोहरत के बाद भी पिता ने अपना गैस सिलिंडर सप्लाई का काम नहीं छोड़ाये होती है जिंदादिली जहां चकाचौंध का नहीं,मेहनत का रंग लगता हैईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें twitter/HeRZgV3Zmf

- SANTOSH PANDEY (@Santosh53172026) February 27, 2026