Nihang Sikhs Argue With Zudio Manager Over Carrying Kirpans Inside Manipur Store (WATCH)

A video of a tense face-off between two Sikh men and the management of a Zudio store in Imphal, Manipur has gone viral on social media. The confrontation between the Nihang Sikhs carrying 'kirpans' and the Zudio manager has ignited a debate over religious freedom and security norms in public spaces.

The incident reportedly unfolded at a Zudio store in Imphal, where security personnel politely requested the two men not to bring weapons into the premises. The men, seen carrying full-sized kirpans, refused to comply, questioning whether the store was located in India. They insisted that the Indian Constitution grants Sikhs the right to practise their religion and carry kirpans as an article of faith.

Imphal: Nihang Sikhs carrying swords were stopped from entering a Zudio showroom unless they left their weapons outside. They said their faith requires carrying a kirpan. Store management cited safety. Religious freedom or safety first...? twitter/lGtjfaTbGM

- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) February 27, 2026

The full footage was first uploaded on a YouTube channel titled Prabh Singh Talk, with a thumbnail that read,“We are being harassed in India. Sikh banned in Zudio?”

While some users supported the Sikh men, framing the episode as a question of religious liberty, others backed the store's stance.

A user wrote,“The manager's decision was based on safety considerations, not discrimination. Sikhs carry a small kirpan as part of religious practice, not a sword, except during specific religious events. Are swords allowed at airports security checks? No, due to safety concerns.”

- Yogender Singh (@ImYogenderSingh) February 27, 2026

Another user commented,“They must scale down their kripan size like most Sikhs have done already and move with time. Faith is fine, but exemptions can help criminals from posing as Nihang Sikhs.”

A third user wrote, "Constitution gave them freedom they can carry out their kripan"

- memes (@WaleUpsc) February 27, 2026