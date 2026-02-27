Exiled Afghan MP: India Must Expose Pakistan's Terror Support, Nukes

Afghan MP Urges India to Hold Pakistan Accountable

Member of the Afghan Parliament in exile, Mariam Solaimankhil, on Friday urged India to take a decisive role in holding Pakistan accountable for its decades-long support for terrorism and its dangerous nuclear arsenal, noting that the country is "strong enough" to expose Islamabad's actions on international platforms and push for global sanctions.

In an interview with ANI, Solaimankhil said India can demand accountability for the millions of lives affected by Pakistan's "terroristic deep state policies", while slamming the country for its dictatorial style of ruling. "India needs to bring this up on an international platform about how Pakistan is extremely dangerous because they have nuclear weapons. How can a country that harboured Osama bin Laden and created dozens of terrorist organisations and has admitted numerous times that they've done all this dirty work still have nuclear weapons? They should be sanctioned; they should be held responsible. They should be denuclearised immediately. And India is strong enough to do that," Solaimankhil said.

'Pakistan's Military Dictatorship' Criticised

She also slammed Pakistan's claims of being a victim of terrorism, calling out the country's "military dictatorship" and the generals in Rawalpindi who, according to her, "have made a business out of war." She further criticised Pakistan's attempts to manipulate media narratives and maintain a facade of legitimacy while continuing destabilising activities in the region.

"The gig is up for Pakistan. I think the drapes are pulled, and we can see the full picture. I think everyone knows what they're capable of. What Pakistan likes to do is they like to create troll accounts online, they like to manipulate the media, they like to act as if they won, and they like to show big numbers which are not true. It's not a democracy in that country. It's a dictatorship, a military dictatorship, and we know exactly what it is. Now, some people have made a business out of war, and those people are the generals in Rawalpindi," she added.

Hope in 'Women of the World' for Peace

Solaimankhil also highlighted the historical role of Afghan women, noting that women in Afghanistan had rights to vote, own land, and participate in society long before many Western countries, rights that have been eroded due to decades of political manipulation and war. She expressed faith in the "women of the world, especially in India," as potential bridges for regional peace and stability.

"Our women had so much, and due to politics and war, this dirty game, it's been ripped away. But I don't count on the UN, and I don't count on other countries, but I do count on the women of the world, especially in India, because I think we can be the bridges to peace," the exiled member said.

Her comments come amid escalating tensions along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan following airstrikes by Islamabad on Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, with both countries reporting casualties and accusing each other of aggression. (ANI)

