British Embassy In Baku Reaffirms Support For Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The British Embassy Baku has issued a statement in response to numerous enquiries regarding this week's parliamentary hearing in the UK House of Commons, reaffirming its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, AzerNEWS reports via the embassy.

“We have received a number of enquiries regarding this week's parliamentary hearing in the House of Commons. We understand there is significant interest in this matter, and we want to be clear about how the UK system works,” the statement said.

The Embassy emphasized that it represents the government and communicates its foreign policy positions, but does not speak on behalf of the UK Parliament, which functions as a separate and independent branch of the country's constitutional system.

“Parliament operates independently of the Government, and its hearings, debates, and inquiries reflect the views of individual Members of Parliament or parliamentary committees, not the policy of His Majesty's Government,” the statement noted.

The diplomatic mission added that it would not be appropriate for the Embassy to comment on the content or conduct of parliamentary proceedings, stressing that all related enquiries should be directed to the UK Parliament through its official website.

At the same time, the Embassy reaffirmed that the UK Government's position on the South Caucasus remains clear and unchanged.

“We recognise Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we support the ongoing normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as the path to a lasting and peaceful settlement,” the statement reads.