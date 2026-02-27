Pakistan Captures Afghan Posts, Says 133 Taliban Fighters Killed In 'Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haqq'

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army is delivering a strong and effective response to what it describes as unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban.

According to security sources, Pakistan has taken control of five Afghan posts in Afghanistan's Paktia province, opposite South Waziristan, and hoisted the Pakistani flag there.

The captured posts include two opposite Shawal, two opposite Angoor Adda, and one opposite Zarmalan.

Sources further stated that during the operation, the Pakistan Army also destroyed the Afghan terminal at Angoor Adda.

In the forceful counter-response by Pakistani security forces, Afghan Taliban forces have reportedly suffered heavy losses.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Ata Tarar said late at night that under“Operation Ghazab-lil-Haqq,” launched at 3:40am on February 27, 2026, 133 personnel of the Afghan Taliban regime have been confirmed killed, with more than 200 injured.

Defensive targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were struck, with the possibility of further casualties.

He added that 27 Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed and nine were captured.

Two corps headquarters, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 tanks, artillery guns, and APCs were also destroyed.

Pakistan's effective counter-operations are ongoing.