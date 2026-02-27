Turkmenistan Eyes Deeper Financial Cooperation With UK Partners

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is interested in strengthening practical economic cooperation with the United Kingdom (UK), including the attraction of long-term capital for major infrastructure and energy projects, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The statement was made by Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov took during his joint meeting on February 26 with Chief Executive Officer of the London Stock Exchange Julia Hoggett and UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds.

The Turkmen side highlighted the importance of London as one of the world's leading financial centers shaping global investment flows. Interest was voiced in expanding engagement with British partners and in increasing the inflow of long-term investment to support infrastructure and energy initiatives.

The sides also noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade and economic ties, emphasizing the role of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council as a key coordination mechanism for cooperation.

In conclusion, the Turkmen side expressed interest in broadening interaction in sustainable finance, the banking sector, audit, insurance and digital solutions.