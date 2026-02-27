Azerbaijan Launches Electronic Budget Guide Portal
The new portal, being an integral part of the institutional and digital reforms implemented in the field of public finance management, ensures the centralized collection and management of information on state and consolidated budgets.
The guide presents the principles of budget policy, the budget process, legislation, forecast indicators, revenues and expenditures of consolidated and state budgets, expenditures of the state budget by functional and economic classifications, budget programs and other key financial indicators, as well as expenditures related to public debt and debt management in a structured and understandable form.
Analytical and visual tools integrated into the system allow for monitoring budget indicators, conducting comparative analyses, and presenting information in graphical form.
The portal, developed in accordance with the methodology and requirements of international fiscal diagnostic tools, in particular the open budget survey, is part of the recent measures taken by the Ministry of Finance to expand access to budget information and increase budget transparency and accountability.
This initiative is also an important step towards the formation of a digital public finance model in Azerbaijan and the application of advanced international practices.
