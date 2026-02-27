Awqaf Minister Inspects Tests As Sheikh Jassim Quran Competition Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim inspected the tests of male Qatari participants in the Baraim Category at the conclusion of the 31st edition of the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Quran Competition.

The visit comes as part of the Ministry's commitment to closely follow up on the competition's progress and ensure the readiness of the organising and judging committees.

During a field tour of the examination committees held at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque, the Minister reviewed the competition's organisational procedures and the electronic judging system adopted to ensure accuracy and transparency in score recording. He also received a comprehensive briefing on the number of committees, the evaluation mechanism, and the criteria applied in judging, all aimed at achieving the highest standards of objectivity and excellence.

Accompanying the Minister during the tour was Jassim bin Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of the Organising Committee, along with several committee members. They provided a brief overview of the examination process and the level of participation, affirming that a suitable spiritual atmosphere and all necessary organisational arrangements had been ensured for participants.

This year, 369 male and 384 female Qatari contestants registered in the Baraim Category, totalling 753 participants. Overall participation in the competition reached 2,848 male and female contestants representing 45 nationalities from both citizens and residents, reflecting the competition's established standing as an inclusive platform that promotes Quranic values across diverse segments of society.

Jassim Al Ali emphasised the importance of the Sheikh Jassim Quran Competition in strengthening the place of the Holy Quran in the hearts of young people. He noted that the Baraim Category serves as an early educational milestone for discovering Quranic talents and encouraging children to memorize and master Quran recitation from a young age, contributing to the development of a generation that is conscious, confident, and proud of its religious identity and Islamic values. He further explained that the Baraim Category includes both male and female citizens and residents who memorize one part from the last five sections of the Holy Quran. The age requirement stipulates that Qatari participants must not exceed 12 years old, while resident participants must not exceed 8 years old, making the category an early educational platform that motivates children to engage in memorisation and mastery at a young age.