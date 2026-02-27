Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Role As Active Global Partner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to playing an active international role and continuing its mediation efforts, which have contributed, through its UN-sponsored hosting of meetings of special envoys on Afghanistan and priority working groups, to strengthening international consensus on key issues by providing an inclusive platform for dialogue and coordination. The statement emphasized Qatar's firm belief that constructive dialogue is the best path toward achieving peace.

This came in the statement delivered by Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations in Geneva, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, during the enhanced interactive dialogue on Afghanistan as part of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Al Suwaidi said the occasion reflects efforts to build practical and effective dialogue between the Afghan caretaker government and the international community to meet humanitarian and development needs, contribute to stability, and create conditions that enable Afghanistan to achieve internal peace, strengthen good-neighbourly relations, fully reintegrate into the international community, and fulfil its international commitments.

She noted that Afghanistan faces complex challenges that directly affect the promotion and protection of human rights, including the economic crisis, unemployment, rising humanitarian needs, recurring climate disturbances, widespread poverty, and food insecurity, in addition to the continuation of sanctions and asset freezes and the return of millions of refugees to the country.

Acting Charge d'Affaires stressed that Afghanistan is going through a delicate phase that requires a balanced collective approach toward the situation in the country, combining urgent humanitarian response with responsible political engagement in order to meet the Afghan people's aspirations for security, stability and development.