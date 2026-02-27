'This Is The BJP's Playbook': Congress Attacks Party After Court Acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia In Liquor Policy Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Congress on Friday mounted an attack on the BJP after a Delhi court acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have a tacit political understanding and they help each other when it suits their interests.

In a post on X, Khera claimed that proceedings against the BJP's“convenient allies” in AAP would“quietly vanish” ahead of Gujarat and Punjab elections.

“This is the BJP's playbook: Vendetta as governance and agencies as campaign tools,” said Khera, who heads the Media and Publicity Department of the AICC.

He further described the BJP as a“shape-shifter” and a“wishful serpent -- Icchadhari Naag,” alleging that the party would go to any extent to achieve its political objective of a“Congress-mukt Bharat.”

“For 12 years, they spewed venom at the Trinamool. And now? Narendra Modi himself is showering it with praise -- not out of respect, but to land a cheap blow at Congress,” Khera added.

The Congress leader also claimed that with elections approaching, cases against Congress leaders would“suddenly accelerate.”

Referring to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Khera said he had been“dragged back into the spotlight” as Tamil Nadu heads towards polls.

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, speaking to IANS, said that if the judicial process runs its full course, the truth would eventually emerge.

“The relationship between the BJP and the AAP is political, and they help each other. The BJP earlier believed that as long as the AAP exists, it will not be able to form a government in Delhi,” Dikshit said.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi refused to frame charges against Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the corruption case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Allowing their discharge pleas, the court held that no sufficient evidence had emerged during the investigation to proceed against the accused and that no criminal offence, including conspiracy, was made out.