Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-02-27 02:16:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026

Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announced yesterday that it has completed the fifth tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 21 November 2025 and ended on 25 February 2026, the company repurchased 620 672 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 24.5 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 979 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
19 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 193 43.78 44.00 43.35 227 350
MTF CBOE 4 384 43.76 43.90 43.45 191 844
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
20 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 176 43.99 44.00 43.85 271 682
MTF CBOE 5 768 43.99 44.00 43.85 253 734
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
23 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 360 43.92 44.00 43.65 367 171
MTF CBOE 6 147 43.93 44.00 43.65 270 038
MTF Turquoise 746 43.92 44.00 43.65 32 764
MTF Aquis 1 071 43.93 44.00 43.60 47 049
24 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 171 44.00 44.00 44.00 7 524
MTF CBOE 128 44.00 44.00 44.00 5 632
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
25 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 1 528 43.91 44.00 43.80 67 094
MTF CBOE 1 060 43.88 44.00 43.60 46 513
MTF Turquoise 86 44.00 44.00 44.00 3 784
MTF Aquis 161 43.88 43.90 43.85 7 065
Total 40 979 43.91 44.00 43.35 1 799 244

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 416 shares during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
19 February 2026 399 43.60 43.70 43.50 17 396
20 February 2026 200 44.00 44.00 44.00 8 800
23 February 2026 1 600 43.80 43.90 43.60 70 080
24 February 2026 600 44.17 44.20 44.10 26 502
25 February 2026 617 43.79 44.00 43.40 27 018
Total 3 416 149 797


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
19 February 2026 600 44.20 44.40 44.00 26 520
20 February 2026 6 44.40 44.40 44.40 266
23 February 2026 1 600 43.94 44.00 43.80 70 304
24 February 2026 994 44.20 44.40 44.00 43 935
25 February 2026 800 44.28 44.40 44.20 35 424
Total 4 000 176 449

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 491 shares.

On 25 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 195 710 own shares, or 4.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260227E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN27022026004107003653ID1110797514



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search