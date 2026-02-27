Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|19 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 193
|43.78
|44.00
|43.35
|227 350
|MTF CBOE
|4 384
|43.76
|43.90
|43.45
|191 844
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 176
|43.99
|44.00
|43.85
|271 682
|MTF CBOE
|5 768
|43.99
|44.00
|43.85
|253 734
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 360
|43.92
|44.00
|43.65
|367 171
|MTF CBOE
|6 147
|43.93
|44.00
|43.65
|270 038
|MTF Turquoise
|746
|43.92
|44.00
|43.65
|32 764
|MTF Aquis
|1 071
|43.93
|44.00
|43.60
|47 049
|24 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|171
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|7 524
|MTF CBOE
|128
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|5 632
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|1 528
|43.91
|44.00
|43.80
|67 094
|MTF CBOE
|1 060
|43.88
|44.00
|43.60
|46 513
|MTF Turquoise
|86
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|3 784
|MTF Aquis
|161
|43.88
|43.90
|43.85
|7 065
|Total
|40 979
|43.91
|44.00
|43.35
|1 799 244
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 416 shares during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 February 2026
|399
|43.60
|43.70
|43.50
|17 396
|20 February 2026
|200
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|8 800
|23 February 2026
|1 600
|43.80
|43.90
|43.60
|70 080
|24 February 2026
|600
|44.17
|44.20
|44.10
|26 502
|25 February 2026
|617
|43.79
|44.00
|43.40
|27 018
|Total
|3 416
|149 797
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 February 2026
|600
|44.20
|44.40
|44.00
|26 520
|20 February 2026
|6
|44.40
|44.40
|44.40
|266
|23 February 2026
|1 600
|43.94
|44.00
|43.80
|70 304
|24 February 2026
|994
|44.20
|44.40
|44.00
|43 935
|25 February 2026
|800
|44.28
|44.40
|44.20
|35 424
|Total
|4 000
|176 449
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 491 shares.
On 25 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 195 710 own shares, or 4.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
