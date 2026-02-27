Investment Company AB Tewox Acquires A Retail Park In Poland
AB Tewox, managed by Lords LB Asset Management, continues to expand its retail real estate portfolio in Poland with the acquisition of a retail park in Konin that was opened in 2023.
The total leasable area of the property is approximately 5,440 sq. m. The seller is Dekada Konin – a development company established by Dekada S.A., an investor operating in the commercial real estate market in Poland, and Xcity Investment Sp. z o.o. from the PKP S.A. Group. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed; the acquisition was financed by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb).
The retail park is situated in the central part of Konin, integrated with the train station in a high-traffic zone. The property has strong tenants like Biedronka, Pepco, Rossmann, TEDi and others.
Following the acquisition, Tewox manages 9 retail parks in Poland covering approximately 61,000 sq. m of leasable area, with the Polish portfolio value exceeding €100 million. The company's total assets under management exceed €190 million.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment