Unaudited 12-Month Results Of The Novaturas Group For 2025
|Financial indicators (thousand EUR):
| 2025
(audited)
|2024
|Change
|Revenues
|168,483
|200,878
|-16.1%
|Gross profit
|19,650
|20,742
|-5.3%
|EBITDA
|420
|(6,132)
|106.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|420
|(449)
|193.6%
|Net profit (loss)
|(1,169)
|(7,604)
|84.6%
Comments of AB Novaturas CEO Ieva Galvydienė:
In 2025, we continued to operate in conditions of intense competition and excess travel supply. However, our priority was clear – to increase profitability. We intentionally reduced volumes and optimized the travel program, which led to a decline in revenue and the number of travellers carried, but allowed us to improve margins and operational efficiency. We reduced volumes on loss-making routes and focused more on higher-margin destinations, leveraging the wide variety of destinations offered by Novaturas. This resulted in a positive annual EBITDA. We had higher expectations for the end of the year, but the increased supply across the market during the autumn season put pressure on prices, and the disruptions at Vilnius Airport related to illegal cross-border activity involving unmanned balloons reduced last‐minute travel demand – all of this limited the result.
About the Novaturas Group
The Novaturas Group is a tour operator with more than 25 years of experience, offering the widest range of destinations in the Baltic States. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide.
The Novaturas Group consists of AB Novaturas, SIA Novatours, Novatours OÜ, and UAB Aviaturas ir partneriai.
According to unaudited data, in 2025 the Novaturas Group recorded EUR 168 million in revenue and served 191 thousand passengers in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
Attached:
AB Novaturas consolidated interim financial statements for the 12‐month period ended 31 December 2025 (unaudited).
Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
CFO
+370 630 37367
Attachment
-
Novaturas Group FS 2025 12M EN pdf (signed)
