Heimstaden AB - 2025 Results

About Heimstaden AB Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 324 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at . Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.