Holi 2026: How To Get Rid Of Nail Color Stains In Minutes After The Festival

After playing Holi, stubborn colors often leave nails yellow and dry. Even if you didn't wear nail polish, chemical colors can harm nails. Frequent washing may not remove the stains and can weaken nails. But don't worry! Simple home remedies can safely remove color without causing damage.

Lemon has natural bleaching properties, while baking soda acts as a gentle exfoliator. Mix both into a paste and rub lightly on nails for 5–7 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water afterward. This method gradually removes stubborn color and reduces yellowness. Finish by applying moisturizer for soft, healthy nails.

White toothpaste is effective against tough nail stains. Apply a small amount on an old toothbrush and rub gently in circular motions for 3–4 minutes. Rinse with water. The mild abrasives in toothpaste help lift color and give nails a clean, refreshed appearance without harsh chemicals.

For very stubborn colors, a small amount of nail polish remover can help. Apply with a cotton ball and gently wipe nails. Avoid excessive rubbing, as it can dry out nails. Wash hands afterward and apply cuticle oil or cream to restore moisture and prevent damage.

A paste of yogurt and gram flour is gentle yet effective. Apply to nails and let it sit for 10 minutes. Rub gently to remove the color. This method not only cleans nails but also nourishes them, restoring natural shine and strengthening them after Holi celebrations.

After color removal, nails may feel dry and weak. Massage them lightly with coconut oil to provide nourishment and soften cuticles. Applying oil nightly helps nails recover quickly, restores natural color, and keeps them healthy and strong for long after the festival.