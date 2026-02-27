DDS Collaborates With Thrifty And Dollar To Transform The UAE 'S Auto Rental With Paperless Collections

Direct Debit System (DDS), the UAE Central Bank–licensed fintech platform for automated collections, today announced its partnership with Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Car Rental, to enable remote mandate authorisation, paperless transactions, and faster reconciliation across their nationwide leasing portfolio. With operations spanning all seven emirates and a strong focus on personal, fleet and commercial vehicle leasing, Thrifty and Dollar are two of the largest automobile rental and leasing companies in the UAE. The collaboration with DDS marks a major transformation in the auto rental market.

Modernising its existing direct debit framework, Thrifty and Dollar have transitioned from paper-based mandates, requiring wet signatures and physical customer presence, to DDS's fully digital, UAE PASS–enabled direct debit solution, operating on the UAE Direct Debit Scheme (UAEDDS).

“While direct debit was already a minor part of Thrifty and Dollar's collections approach, paper-based mandates introduce operational friction at scale,” said Vivek Harikrishnan, Head of Product & COO at Direct Debit System.“By digitising the entire mandate and collection lifecycle using UAE PASS, we have enabled Thrifty to move away from physical paperwork and in-person processes to a fully remote, compliant, and paperless model, while gaining greater visibility and control across fleet, commercial, and long-term lease payments.”

With DDS's API-driven digital direct debit integration, the business can now establish automated recurring collections for long-term leases and fleet contracts, without physical documentation or cheque dependency.

Rahul Singh, Managing Director from Thrifty and Dollar Car Rental commented:“Managing fleet and commercial leasing at scale requires reliability, transparency, and operational efficiency. Digitising our direct debit mandates through UAE PASS has enabled us to streamline recurring lease payments while also automating the recovery of tolls and fines. This supports our focus on operational excellence and delivers a more seamless, modern payment experience for our customers.”

Direct Debit System (DDS) is the UAE's first Central Bank–licensed fintech platform offering digital, paperless direct debit collections from bank accounts and credit cards. The platform automates recurring payments for rents, school fees, memberships, loan repayments, fleet leases, and service contracts-replacing manual paperwork and cheque-based processes with a secure, bank-to-bank settlement framework.

DDS is widely used by real estate firms, education institutions, service providers, fleet operators, and leading alternative lending platforms across the UAE.