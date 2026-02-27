UK Evisa Rollout To Transform Visa Application Experience



eVisas replace visa vignette stickers, removing the need for passport retention for most customers People can apply for visas for other countries while the UK visa decision is in progress

The eVisa system replaces traditional visa vignette stickers in passports, meaning customers will no longer need to part with their passport while a decision is being made on their application. It also means customers will only need to visit the Visa Application Centre once to confirm their identity and submit documents if required. This innovation provides travellers greater flexibility for international travel plans.

“Over 10 million people are already using secure and convenient eVisas, which are replacing physical immigration status documents such as biometric residence permits (BRPs) and visa vignette stickers in passports. We are now in the final phases of implementation, with eVisas becoming the default evidence of status for most immigration routes to the UK,” said UK Visas and Immigration.

“The move to eVisas will significantly enhance the customer process for travellers, providing them the ease and flexibility of retaining their passports, allowing for applications to other countries in the interim. As the global visa service providers for UK Visas and Immigration, we are excited to support them in this step towards visa digitalisation across our operational network,” said

: Begin your application on gov and complete the online form

: Schedule an appointment with VFS Global

: Visit the VFS Global Visa Application Centre to submit documents and enroll biometrics

: Leave the centre with your passport and await your decision. If successful, instructions on accessing your eVisa will be sent to your registered email address.



No passport retention required

Freedom to apply for a UK visa simultaneously with other countries, simplifying global travel planning

Customers can submit applications from their country of residence and depart for the UK from anywhere in the world once the eVisa is received Eliminates waiting for document delivery via domestic or international courier services

Customers must create their UKVI account, access their eVisa and check details are correct before travelling to the UK