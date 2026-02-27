Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ackermans & Van Haaren Ends A Successful Year 2025 With A Net Profit Of 593 Million Euros (+29%)


2026-02-27 01:16:22
  • Outstanding results at DEME, Delen Private Bank, Bank Van Breda and SIPEF boost net profit to 592.5 million euros.
  • Equity strengthens to 5.7 billion euros, delivering a 10.3% return on equity
  • Proposal to increase the dividend to 4.60 euros per share (+21%)


