Ackermans & Van Haaren Ends A Successful Year 2025 With A Net Profit Of 593 Million Euros (+29%)
- Outstanding results at DEME, Delen Private Bank, Bank Van Breda and SIPEF boost net profit to 592.5 million euros. Equity strengthens to 5.7 billion euros, delivering a 10.3% return on equity Proposal to increase the dividend to 4.60 euros per share (+21%)
AvH ends a successful year 2025 with a net profit of 593 million euros
