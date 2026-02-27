14/2026・Trifork Group: Changes To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 27 February 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 14/2026

Changes to the Board of Directors

With the ending annual cycle 2025, Julie Galbo and Maria Hjorth have decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM, as they wish to focus on other professional commitments.

Having served on the Board for nearly six years, including through the IPO process, Julie and Maria have played an important role in Trifork's development. During their tenure, Trifork has nearly doubled its revenue and EBITDA.

The Board of Directors and Executive Management express their highest appreciation for their service and thank them for their dedication and efforts on behalf of Trifork.

At the upcoming AGM, the Board of Directors will propose Anja Monrad as new member and chairperson and Danny Lange as new member to the Board of Directors.

The presentation of the new candidates can be found on the Trifork investor page (link ).

The invitations to the AGM 2026 will be sent out in the second half of March 2026.



Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ..., +41 79 357 7317

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.Learn more at

Attachment

CA_14_26_BoD