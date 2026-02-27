Calciphylaxis Market Segments, Top Players & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Calciphylaxis Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 2.84 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 8.0%

The calciphylaxis market is segmented based on type, diagnostics, treatment, end use, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The non-uremic segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to high burden of chronic kidney and severe renal diseases.

Favorable reimbursement framework for high-cost therapies supports higher treatment utilization in North America. The US is expected to lead the North America market due to easy access to therapies such as sodium thiosulfate, advanced wound care, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

