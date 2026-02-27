Eften Real Estate Fund AS 2025 Audited Annual Report
The consolidated sales income of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS for 2025 was 33.083 million euros, an increase of 845 thousand euros (2,6%) compared to the previous year. The Group's net profit for 2025 amounted to 12.235 million euros (2024: 13.564 million euros). The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to distribute (net) dividends of 1.2 euros per share.
The fund's consolidated annual report for 2025 is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the fund's website: .
