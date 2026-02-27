SPADA Debuts With High-Profile Launch Event To Power Southern California's A&D Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SOUTHERN PACIFIC AERO-DEFENSE ALLIANCE (SPADA) has officially launched, creating a new regional alliance to unite industry, government, academia, and community partners across Southern California's aerospace and defense ecosystem.

SPADA was formed to address a long-standing gap in regional coordination by providing a collaborative platform focused on innovation, workforce development, and supply-chain resilience in support of the U.S. aerospace and defense industrial base.

SPADA will make its public debut at the Inaugural Launch Event and Distinguished Keynote Program on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., hosted in collaboration with College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation at the COC Performing Arts Center.

The keynote program will feature a discussion with OJ Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, along with remarks from Congressman George Whitesides (CA-27), former NASA Chief of Staff and former CEO of Virgin Galactic.“After spending my career in commercial aerospace and at NASA, I am honored to now advocate for our region's workers, businesses, and defense capabilities in Congress,” said Rep. Whitesides.“I look forward to working together to advance our shared priorities and build a stronger, more resilient aerospace and defense workforce and supply chain.”

“The future of aerospace and defense depends on collaboration across industry, education, and government,” said Pennie Burnham, Vice President of North America for Nycote Laboratories Corporation and CEO of SPADA.“SPADA provides that connective tissue, and this launch event signals a shared commitment to building a stronger, more resilient A&D workforce and supply chain.”

The event will bring together senior defense executives, policymakers, and regional leaders to discuss national defense priorities, advanced aerospace innovation, workforce readiness, and regional industrial resilience.

ABOUT SPADA

The Southern Pacific Aero-Defense Alliance (SPADA) is a regional nonprofit alliance dedicated to strengthening the aerospace and defense ecosystem across Southern California and the broader Southern Pacific region through collaboration, innovation, and workforce development.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pennie Burnham

CEO/Board Member

Southern Pacific Aero-Defense Alliance (SPADA)

(818) 620-4848