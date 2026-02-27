Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Thunderstorm Forecast, Dry Spell Continues Along With Rising Heat

Weather in Karnataka remains warm with thunderstorm chances in several districts today. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for some regions while dry weather is expected in coastal and interior districts.

The weather across Karnataka has remained warm for several days, with intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in some regions.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain with thunder and lightning in several districts today as well.

Although rain activity is expected, the overall temperature trend indicates persistent warmth, especially during daytime hours. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather advisories.

A yellow alert has been issued for Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru due to the possibility of rain with thunder and lightning. The alert signals the need for caution, though severe weather is not expected.

Meteorological officials have indicated that heat intensity may increase further in the state, particularly after the second week of March, which could influence daytime comfort levels.

The Health Department has warned residents about the risk of heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise. People are advised not to venture outdoors unnecessarily between 11 am and 4 pm.

Elderly individuals, pregnant women, children and people with heart or cardiac diseases should take special precautions to avoid heat stroke and dehydration. Staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours is strongly recommended.

Dry weather is expected to continue in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Similarly, northern interior districts including Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and surrounding areas are likely to experience dry conditions.

In the southern interior regions such as Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Chitradurga, dry weather is expected to persist today.