IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Expresses Condolences On Rinku Singh's Father's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal expressed grief over the passing of cricketer Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the cricketers and his family during this difficult time.

Rinku's father, was undergoing treatment at at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, passed away on Friday after battling a stage 4 liver cancer.

“Unfortunate to hear about the untimely demise of Rinku Singh's father. My heartfelt condolences to Rinku and his entire family. May Rinku fulfil all the dreams his father had for him and continue making India proud,” Dhumal told IANS.

Rinku's father was on ventilator support at a hospital in Greater Noida and was in serious condition, which prompted the batter to fly back home this week. However, the batter rejoined the squad in time ahead of the Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI. However, he did take part in the match as a substitute fielder.

Earlier, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla condoled the demise of cricketer's father vis social media post. "The news of the passing of cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Shri Khanchand Singh, is deeply saddening. In this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with Rinku Singh and his entire family. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," Shukla shared on X.

The 28-year-old batter, who was a last-minute addition to the World Cup squad, has yet to live up to expectations. He scored just 24 runs in five innings thus far.

Rinku, who has represented India in white-ball cricket and plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, is one of the promising finishers in the shorter formats of the game.