FTSE 100 Wave Analysis 26 February 2026
– FTSE 100 broke resistance level 10800.00
– Likely to rise to resistance level 11000.00
FTSE 100 index under the bullish pressure after the price broke above the key resistance level 10800.00 intersecting with the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from December.
The breakout of the resistance level 10800.00 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the middle of January.
Given the clear daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 11000.00, the target for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).
