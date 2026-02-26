QCY / Key word(s): Product Launch

QCY Announces Upcoming Launch of Track S10: Unleash Your Full Potential

27.02.2026

DONGGUAN, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a leader in high-performance wearables, is taking athletes' fitness to the next level with the QCY Track, the ultimate sports smartwatch built for precision, power, and endurance. Packed with cutting-edge features, this game-changing device is designed to keep athletes at the top of their game, whether they are training, competing, or pushing their limits.



Precision Performance Tracking for Superior Results Equipped with a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display, an ultra-high 466 × 466 resolution, and 1000-nit peak brightness, the watch ensures crystal-clear visibility whether under intense sunlight or in low-light conditions. From cycling speed and running pace to stroke data in the pool, athletes can rely on real-time, highly accurate metrics to quantify every session and fine-tune their performance on the go. Triathlon-Focused Features for Smarter Training Specially tailored for outdoor athletes, this watch is engineered to support structured and data-driven training. Its built-in lactate threshold monitoring and dedicated training navigation system provide in-depth insights across swim, bike, and run activities, ensuring each workout is executed at the optimal intensity. With support for over 150 sport modes-from high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to long-distance endurance sessions-it offers real-time performance feedback that keeps users progressing in any environment. Comprehensive Health Monitoring, Every Moment Covered Beyond performance metrics, the watch offers a full suite of health-tracking capabilities. Heart Rate Variability (HRV), sleep analysis, and a one-tap health check provide a deep understanding of recovery status and help athletes avoid overtraining. With continuous monitoring, users can adjust their training plans with confidence to ensure peak condition for every workout and race. Ultra-Long Battery Life to Power Your Longest Races Triathlon events demand exceptional endurance-not just from athletes but from their gear. This watch delivers up to 19 days of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted support throughout extended training sessions and races. With dual-band, six-system GNSS and offline maps, it provides precise navigation even without network connectivity, guaranteeing smooth performance in any scenario. Featherlight Build for All-Day Comfort Despite its powerful feature set, the watch weighs just 37 grams, offering exceptional comfort for long-term wear during training and competition. Its 5ATM water-resistant design ensures reliable performance in the pool and under harsh weather conditions, making it ready for any challenge. Precision Performance with Elite Hardware

Dual-frequency 6-satellite GNSS for ultra-accurate positioning

Multi-channel heart rate & SpO2 sensors for all-round health tracking High-speed eMMC storage for smooth, fast performance The QCY TRACK S10 will be launched through authorized retailers in March and available in Black and Titanium. To learn more about the QCY TRACK S10 and explore QCY's full range of audio solutions, please visit About QCY

Founded in 2009, QCY is a global leader in smart wearables, dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable, and innovative audio products for everyone. With a focus on creative technology and user-centered design, QCY continues to redefine the way people listen to music, communicate, and connect in their daily lives. Contact:

Name: QCY PR Team

Email: ...

QCY Official Website:

Hong Kong Hele Electronics Limited



