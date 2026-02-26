Renewal Fuels Inc. (RNWF) (Dba American Fusion Inc.) Appoints Dwight Cartwright As COO, Sharpening Focus On Operational Scale Fusion



The move signals a shift toward execution and infrastructure readiness as the company advances its proprietary pulsed torsatron fusion platform, transitioning its public identity to American Fusion Inc. following its merger with Kepler Fusion.

Fusion development is being paired with a public-company operating framework aimed at long-term commercialization, positioning the platform for future industrial and grid-constrained power markets. Cartwright brings critical experience in manufacturing, large-scale operations, and regulated environments.

Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF) (d/b/a American Fusion), an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies using a proprietary pulsed torsatron approach for Deuterium-Helium-3 fuel, has appointed Dwight Cartwright as Chief Operating Officer, adding an operations-focused executive as the company prepares for the next phase of its fusion energy development.

Renewal Fuels said Cartwright will oversee day-to-day operations, manufacturing and supply chain readiness, infrastructure development, and organizational execution as the business advances toward...

