Why Evs Could Worsen Motion Sickness Episodes

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicles could be making motion sickness worse for millions of travelers, and the very qualities that make them so widely appealing may be at the root of the problem. Researchers who investigated this in 2024, publishing their work in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction, ran a series of real-world driving tests with 16 participants known to suffer from motion sickness and found a consistent pattern: heavier reliance on regenerative braking produced measurably higher levels of nausea.

Electric vehicle makers, such as Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), can get a competitive edge over their rivals if they find an innovative way to...

