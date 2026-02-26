PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Union Minister Virendra Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm birthday wishes to Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar.

PM Modi wrote on X:“Best wishes to Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Ji on his birthday. His extensive work towards furthering societal progress and transforming the lives of people is appreciable. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to share his greetings (loosely translated from Hindi):“Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar; I pray to God for your good health and long life.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared his message on the platform as well:“To my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Dr Virendra Kumar, heartfelt birthday wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blessed life.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended wishes, posting on X:“Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Union Minister Shri Dr Virendra Kumar Ji. May the grace of Shri Ramrajya Government remain upon you, may you be healthy and long-lived - this is my auspicious wish.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the chorus of wishes, tweeting:“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar Ji. May Lord Shri Ram bless you with excellent health, long life, and a glorious life - this is my prayer.”

Dr Virendra Kumar, born on this day in 1954, is serving as the Union Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under Prime Minister Modi's administration, where he has been focused on policies aimed at the upliftment and empowerment of marginalised communities.

He represents Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh (SC) Lok Sabha constituency and has had a long parliamentary career spanning multiple terms since first being elected in 1996.