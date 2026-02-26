INDUS-Tech Expo 2026 - Advancing Industrial Manufacturing And Automation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 26, 2026 8:01 am - INDUS-tech Expo 2026 will bring together machine tools, automation, and manufacturing leaders in Kolkata from 25-27 April. Explore live demos, connect with industry experts, and discover smart production solutions shaping modern industry.

Kolkata, West Bengal, 26/02/2026 - INDUS-tech Expo 2026 is set to bring together industry leaders, technology providers, and manufacturing professionals for a focused three-day exhibition dedicated to machine tools, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing solutions. The event will take place from 25–27 April 2026 at Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre, New Town, Kolkata, West Bengal, offering a strong platform for knowledge sharing, technology exploration, and business networking.

The industrial manufacturing sector continues to evolve with the adoption of automation, digitalization, and advanced production technologies. INDUS-tech Expo aims to create awareness about these developments by providing a space where companies can showcase innovations and visitors can experience practical solutions designed to improve productivity and operational efficiency.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of industrial machines, automation systems, components, and manufacturing services. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore live demonstrations, interact directly with industry experts, and gain insights into cost-effective production methods. By bringing manufacturers, suppliers, and decision-makers together, the event supports collaboration and encourages businesses to explore new opportunities for growth.

Organizers of INDUS-tech Expo highlight the importance of industry-focused events in helping businesses adapt to changing market demands. The expo allows companies to evaluate technologies in real working conditions, compare different solutions, and understand how modern equipment can support faster production cycles, improved accuracy, and reduced operational costs.

INDUS-tech Expo also serves as a networking hub where professionals can build relationships with technology providers and potential partners. Attendees can discuss technical challenges, learn about industry trends, and explore innovations that support smart manufacturing strategies. The exhibition welcomes professionals from various sectors including engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, and industrial automation.

SLTL Showcases Advanced Laser Solutions

SLTL will participate in INDUS-tech Expo 2026 to present advanced laser cutting, welding, and marking technologies designed for modern manufacturing environments. The company will demonstrate how laser solutions support higher accuracy, faster processing speeds, and consistent production quality across applications.

Visitors can meet the SLTL team at Booth B-12 to explore live demonstrations and understand how laser technology helps manufacturers improve efficiency and achieve reliable results. The participation highlights SLTL's commitment to supporting industry growth through advanced technology and practical manufacturing solutions.