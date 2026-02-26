American Momentum Bank Enters The Phoenix Market With Key SBA Lending Hire

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 26, 2026 12:57 pm - Tyler Hegemann joins the bank as vice president, SBA business development officer, as SBA lending division continues national expansion

American Momentum Bank has hired Tyler Hegemann as vice president, SBA business development officer, as the bank continues the national expansion of its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending division. Based in Phoenix, Hegemann will support the bank's national SBA lending platform, specializing in SBA 7(a) lending locally and serving clients nationwide.

Hegemann brings with him more than 15 years of experience in banking and finance, with a career that spans retail banking, real estate loan processing, private banking and extensive specialization in SBA lending. In his new role, he will source new business opportunities, develop trusted relationships and work closely with borrowers and referral partners to bring transactions to closing.

“Tyler's depth of experience in SBA lending and his ability to develop strong referral relationships nationwide make him a valuable addition to our team,” said Patrick Fenech, senior vice president and managing director of SBA lending at American Momentum Bank.“His proven approach to creative lending solutions aligns well with our commitment to serving small business owners across the country.”

Prior to joining American Momentum Bank, Hegemann served as vice president, commercial lender at United Midwest Savings Bank. He has also held positions including vice president, SBA business development officer at Bank of George and SBA business development associate roles at Celtic Bank and Ready Capital.

“As an SBA business development officer, I enjoy helping small business owners and entrepreneurs to grow and expand their business,” Hegemann said.“American Momentum Bank offers creative lending solutions and supports businesses at every stage of growth, which will allow me to further support my clients and their endeavors.”

Hegemann attended Metropolitan State University of Denver, where he studied entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies. He is actively involved in the industry as a member of the Risk Management Association Phoenix Chapter and the Arizona Business Brokers Association.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.