Heat Supply Restored To Houses In The Dniprovskyi District Of Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko.

“Heat is being restored to some of the houses in the Dniprovskyi district that were without heat after the enemy's devastating shelling,” Klychko said.

He stressed that utility workers continue to work around the clock to restore heat supply to all high-rise buildings.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 12, Russian troops targeted the left bank of Kyiv. Damage was recorded in two districts, and two civilians were injured.

A total of 2,600 high-rise buildings were left without heating following this attack. As of the evening of February 15, heating had been restored to 2,100 of them.

The Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant sustained critical damage following the Russian strike on Kyiv on February 3. It will take at least two months to restore its systems and equipment.

