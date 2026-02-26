Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Declares 'Open War' With Afghan Taliban: 'Our Patience Reached Its Limit'

2026-02-26 08:07:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan's defence minister declared "open war" on the Taliban government on Friday, after both sides clashed.

"Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you," Khawaja Asif posted on X.

Live Mint

