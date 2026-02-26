MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Expo Walmart 2026 Promotes Growth for SMES and Large Manufacturers In Central America appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

With the participation of more than 200 companies, Expo Walmart 2026 promotes retail trade and new business opportunities in Central America.

Organized by Walmart Mexico and Central America, the fair seeks to connect suppliers with regional markets and strengthen economic development in a region of 50 million inhabitants.

“Expo Walmart offers current distributors, manufacturers, and suppliers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, the opportunity to showcase their products and generate new business,” said José Alfredo Alpízar.

The fair is being held at Parque Viva in Costa Rica and will run until Thursday, February 26.

SMEs, large manufacturers, and distributors are participating, seeking to place their products in the 950 stores that Walmart operates in five countries in the region.

The products are sold in Supercenter, supermarket, discount store, and warehouse formats under brands such as MasxMenos, Palí, Paiz, and Maxi Despensa.

“This exhibition represents a great opportunity for SMEs, which today share space with large manufacturers and distributors,” said Julián Arias Varela, Deputy Minister of the MEIC.

The official highlighted that the event allows participants to showcase the quality of their products, forge strategic alliances, and facilitate entry into new regional markets.

During the three days of the fair, more than 200 business meetings will be held to evaluate products and finalize potential commercial agreements.

The nineteenth edition features 209 stands from companies in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and other countries.

Visitors will be able to see consumer goods, food, textiles, perishables, and general merchandise, reflecting the region's commercial dynamism.

Many of the products purchased by Walmart Central America are also exported to other company operations around the world.

With this initiative, Walmart reaffirms its commitment to regional economic and business development, strengthening suppliers and promoting sustainable growth.

Kolbi modernizes its transport network to drive the development of 5G technology

The ICE brand is moving forward with upgrading its national infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology to improve speed, efficiency, and digital coverage.

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) is moving towards a strategic modernization of its telecommunications infrastructure. Kolbi, its commercial brand, is in the final phase of renovating the national transport network and adopting 5G technology with open architecture.

This project will transform the“backbone” of Costa Rican connectivity and reduce the digital divide throughout the country.

The new network will enable the development of services based on artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and augmented virtual reality.

With the implementation of Segment Routing (SRv6) technology, ICE will strengthen its architecture with state-of-the-art global standards.

The improvement will speed up data traffic and reduce latency in mobile and fixed services.

The modernization comes amid fierce private competition and growing demand for greater speed and stability.

Every day of delay represents a potential loss of users seeking more advanced and efficient solutions.

The project aims to position Costa Rica as a regional leader in connectivity and digital technology.

The post Expo Walmart 2026 Promotes Growth for SMES and Large Manufacturers In Central America appeared first on The Costa Rica News.