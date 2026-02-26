Enrollment Opens For K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Indiana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indiana Families Can Enroll in Full-Time, K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Led by State-Certified Teachers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following tuition-free K12-powered virtual public schools serving students across Indiana:

. Hoosier College and Career Academy (HCCA), serving grades 7–12

. Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), serving grades K–12

. Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), serving grades K–12

Each school is a full-time online public school serving Indiana students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Indiana academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education.

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

HCCA –

INDLS –

INGDA –

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Program Highlights

. Indiana-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

. Career and college readiness opportunities, including CTE pathways and dual-credit options

. Advanced coursework, honors, and credit recovery programs

. NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

. Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement statewide

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

. Is online public school free in Indiana?

Yes. Hoosier College and Career Academy (HCCA), Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), and Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Indiana.

. How does online public school work?

Students attend a full-time virtual public school program taught by Indiana-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support. The model provides a public school experience at home.

. Are online public schools accredited?

HCCA, INDLS, and INGDA are public schools authorized in Indiana. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Indiana.

. Do parents have to teach their child in online school?

No. Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.

. How do students socialize in online school?

Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.

. When does enrollment open for online public school in Indiana?

Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at HCCA, INDLS, and INGDA is now open. Families can apply at each school's website listed above.

About Hoosier College and Career Academy

Hoosier College and Career Academy (HCCA) is an online public school serving Indiana students in grades 7-12. HCCA offers a unique focus on career pathways, providing students with the opportunity to explore high-demand fields while completing their high school education. Through industry-relevant coursework, dual-credit options, and dedicated academic support, HCCA prepares students for success in college and beyond. Tuition-free and powered by K12, HCCA delivers a flexible learning experience tailored to each student's goals. Learn more at k12.

About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school open to all K–12 students across Indiana. Through our partnerships with Beech Grove City Schools and Union School Corporation, we provide a flexible, supportive learning environment where every child can thrive. From career readiness programs to personalized instruction that meets each student where they are, our curriculum is built to help your child grow, achieve, and prepare for what's next. Backed by K12's 25+years of online learning experience, INDLS gives students the tools, confidence, and freedom to succeed-on their own terms. Learn more at

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public school offering a personalized learning experience for K-12 students statewide. INGDA specializes in flexible education solutions for students with unique needs, including military-connected families and those seeking an individualized academic path. With K12's proven curriculum and dedicated teachers, INGDA provides the tools and support necessary for students to thrive. Learn more at

About K12

K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been a national leader in online public education for 25 years, supporting tuition-free virtual public schools serving students nationwide. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum.

