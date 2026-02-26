Liver Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 70+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Liver Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Liver Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Liver Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Liver Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



On February 24, 2026- Qurient Co. Ltd announced a phase 1B/2 open-label, study to determine safety and preliminary efficacy of Q702 in combination with pembrolizumab in study subjects with advanced esophageal, gastric/GEJ, hepatocellular, and cervical cancers.

On February 20, 2026- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. initiated a phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of paltusotine in adults with carcinoid syndrome. The study includes a screening period of up to 11 weeks, a double-blinded randomized control period of 16 weeks, an open label extension period of 104 weeks, and a follow-up period of 4 weeks.

On February 18, 2026- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center conducted a study to see if one session of high-dose contrast-enhanced MRI-guided SBRT (stereotactic body radiation therapy) is effective for colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver. The researchers will evaluate how well the study treatment can prevent the liver metastasis from growing and spreading. In addition, they will see whether it causes any side effects and whether there are any characteristics of the research MRI images that can predict response to treatment.

DelveInsight's Liver Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Liver Cancer treatment.

The leading Liver Cancer Companies such as Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, TORL Biotherapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Teclison, Epizyme, Sirnaomics, Coherus Biosciences, Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co, Hoffmann-La Roche, Can-Fite BioPharma, Omega Therapeutics, Novita Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb and others. Promising Liver Cancer Therapies such as Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, OH2 injection, MTL-CEBPA, Sorafenib 200mg, Lipiodol, Pemetrexed, Exatecan Mesylate, Brivanib, and others.

The Liver Cancer Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Liver Cancer Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Liver Cancer.

Liver Cancer Overview

Cancer is a disease in which cells in the body grow out of control. When cancer starts in the liver, it is called liver cancer. Each year in the United States, about 25,000 men and 11,000 women get liver cancer, and about 19,000 men and 9,000 women die from the disease. The percentage of Americans who get liver cancer rose for several decades, but is now declining. Liver cancer is more common in other parts of the world than in the United States.

Liver Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

Namodenoson is an oral small molecule drug generically known as Cl-IB-MECA (2-chloro-N6-(3-iodobenzyl)-adenosine-5'- N-methyl-uronamide), a highly specific and selective agonist at the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Namodenoson's mechanism of action is mediated via deregulation of the NF-κB and Wnt signal transduction pathways, resulting in the apoptosis of tumor cells. The protective effect of Namodenoson is mediated via down-regulation of the NF-kB signal transduction pathway and preventing apoptosis. Namodenoson has a potent anti-cancer effect, particularly against hepatocellular carcinoma, and anti-inflammatory activity demonstrated in pre-clinical animal models of liver inflammation. The safety of Namodenoson has been demonstrated in preclinical studies, and Phase I and Phase II clinical studies demonstrating a favorable safety profile. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of advanced liver Cancer.

YIV-906: Yiviva

YIV-906 (also PHY906 or KD018) is a therapeutic candidate comprised of a proprietary cGMP botanical extract of four herbs inspired by a traditional Chinese medicine formulation used for over a millennium. YIV-906 has the potential to be developed as a platform oncology therapeutic when administered in combination with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation therapies, in multiple cancer indications. YIV-906 has been shown to enhance immune function in the tumor microenvironment (by polarizing M1 macrophages and activating T cells), protect the gastrointestinal tract (by inhibiting inflammation via IL-6, NF-kappa-B, COX2, and iNOS pathways) and promote intestinal tissue repair (by increasing activity and expression of components of the Wnt signaling pathway). YIV-906 has been observed to enhance the anti-tumor activity of sorafenib in preclinical models of hepatocellular carcinoma and has shown promise in preliminary clinical studies in liver, pancreatic, colorectal and rectal cancers. Currently, the drug is in phase II stage of its clincal trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

TTI-101 is an orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), a transcription factor whose upregulation and activation governs many hallmarks of cancer, inflammation, and fibrosis. Preclinically, TTI-101 has demonstrated an excellent pharmacokinetic profile, potency in attenuating pY705-STAT3 phosphorylation, and efficacy in inhibiting tumor growth in xenograft and syngeneic tumor models. Currently, the drug is in phase II stage of clinical trial.

STP707: Sirnaomics

STP707, our second key product, is in early-stage development for the treatment of solid tumors, liver cancer. STP707 is an intravenously administered TGF-ß1 and COX-2 inhibitor that leverages an RNAi-based response using the company's proprietary PNP delivery platform. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

BST02: BioSyngen

BST02, a T cell therapy based on the expansion of the patient's own tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, falls within the category of adoptive immune cell therapy technology. It holds promise for the treatment of all types of liver cancer, offering new hope for patients. In contrast to traditional TIL therapies, BST02 offers numerous benefits, including the ability to overcome distance constraints due to its cryopreserved form and the reduced need for high doses of interleukin-2. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Liver Cancer Companies

The Liver Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Liver Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Liver Cancer Treatment.

Liver Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Liver Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Liver Cancer market.

Liver Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Liver Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Liver Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Liver Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryLiver Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLiver Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)YIV-906: YivivaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)STP707: SirnaomicsMid Stage Products (Phase II)Preclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsLiver Cancer - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingLiver Cancer - Unmet NeedsLiver Cancer - Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

