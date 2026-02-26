Melanoma Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 150+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Melanoma Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 170+ pipeline drugs in the Melanoma Pipeline landscape. It covers the Melanoma Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Melanoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On February 19, 2026, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a phase 2 study is to learn if people who receive V940 with pembrolizumab live longer without the cancer growing or spreading than people who receive placebo with pembrolizumab. A placebo looks like the study treatment but has no study treatment in it. Using a placebo helps researchers better understand the effects of a study treatment.

On February 19, 2026, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals initiated a study is researching an experimental drug called fianlimab (also known as REGN3767), combined with another medication called cemiplimab (also known as REGN2810), called "study drugs". The study is focused on patients with a type of skin cancer known as melanoma. The aim of the study is to see how safe and effective the combination of fianlimab and cemiplimab is in treating melanoma, in comparison with the combination of two medications, relatlimab and nivolumab, commercialized under the brand name Opdualag and approved for the treatment of melanoma in adults and children.

On February 17, 2026, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center announced a phase II Study of IO102/IO103 and Nivolumab-relatlimab Fixed Dose Combination in Untreated, Unresectable Stage III/IV Melanoma. The researchers are doing this study to find out whether the study vaccines, IO102/IO103, given in combination with the standard-of-care drug combination, nivolumab and relatlimab, is a safe and effective treatment for people with untreated, unresectable melanoma.

DelveInsight's Melanoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 170+ pipeline therapies for Melanoma treatment.

The leading Melanoma Companies such as IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioNTech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode Therapeutics, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Cytovation AS, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Neon Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others. Promising Melanoma Therapies such as Ipilimumab, GM-CSF, Temozolomide, Tilsotolimod, Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib, L19IL2 + L19TNF, and others.

The Melanoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Melanoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Melanoma.

Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is considered a type of cancer that develops in the pigment-producing melanocyte cells. Anyway, tumors will grow in melanocytes of the skin in almost 90% of cases; it can also occur in melanocytes of the eye, internal organs, and mucosal membranes lining the gastrointestinal, respiratory and urogenital tracts. Melanoma is the third most common cutaneous malignancy after basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma is the fifth most common malignancy in males and sixth most common malignancy in females. It is considered one of the most challenging diseases to treat with pharmacotherapy; melanoma drug development lagged than many other cancers, going on in decades with limited progress.

Melanoma Emerging Drugs Profile

IO102 IO103: IO Biotech

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). IDO and/or PD-L1 are overexpressed by many types of solid tumors and immune-suppressive cells (Tregs and TAMs) in the TME. The company is developing this vaccine based on its T-win® vaccine platform. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Melanoma.

mRNA 4157: Moderna Inc.

mRNA-4157/V940 is a novel investigational messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based personalized cancer vaccine consisting of a single synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed to stimulate an immune response by generating specific T cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor. The drug is been developed jointly by Moderna & Merck. Currently being evaluated in the Phase III studies.

MK-4830: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

MK-4830 is an investigational monoclonal antibody that inhibits the binding of Immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT-4) to its ligands. The drug candidate is being developed in combination with KEYTRUDA. MK-4830 is being developed under an agreement with Agenus Inc. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Colorectal Cancer.

BNT111: BioNTech SE

BNT111 is an intravenous therapeutic cancer immunotherapy candidate encoding a fixed set of four cancer-specific antigens optimized for immunogenicity and delivered as RNA-lipoplex formulation. The drug induces novel antigen-specific anti-tumor immune responses and enhances pre-existing immune responses against the encoded melanoma-associated antigens. The drug is in Phase II stage of clinical trials.

TILT 123: TILT Biotherapeutics LLC

TILT-123 is a human 5/3 chimeric adenovirus that has been engineered to encode human Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (hTNFa) and human Interleukin 2 (hIL-2) cytokines. It is optimized to generate an anti-cancer immune response by boosting the activity of T-cells and also stimulating other arms of the innate and adaptive immune system. TILT-123 can be administered by intravenous, intratumoral, intraperitoneal and intrapleural injection. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials.

The Melanoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Melanoma Treatment.

Melanoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Melanoma Drugs under development are based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Melanoma market.

Melanoma Companies

The Melanoma Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Melanoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMelanoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisIO102 IO103: IO BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)MK-4830: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLCEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Comparative AnalysisTILT 123: TILT Biotherapeutics LLCInactive ProductsMelanoma Key CompaniesMelanoma Key ProductsMelanoma- Unmet NeedsMelanoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMelanoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMelanoma Analyst ViewsMelanoma Key CompaniesAppendix

