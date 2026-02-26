Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Poised To Grow At 5.6% CAGR Through 2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) market is witnessing consistent expansion, fueled by increasing disease awareness, better diagnostic approaches, and broader access to advanced biologic treatments. The anticipated introduction of innovative therapies such as SOTYKTU from Bristol-Myers Squibb, BIMZELX from UCB Biopharma, MAS825 from Novartis, and others is expected to further accelerate market growth.

DelveInsight's latest Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Insights report delivers a detailed evaluation of current treatment practices, emerging therapies, individual drug market shares, and market size projections from 2022 to 2036. The study covers the 7MM, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Overview



DelveInsight estimates the JIA market size in the 7MM at approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2025.

The United States represented the largest share among major markets in 2025, surpassing the EU4, the UK, and Japan.

Total prevalent JIA cases across the 7MM were about 142,000 in 2025, projected to rise to nearly 173,000 by 2036.

Leading players such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Novartis, and others are advancing next-generation JIA therapies expected to enter the market in the coming years.

Notable investigational treatments include Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Bimekizumab (BIMZELX), and MAS825. In Japan, adalimumab is anticipated to command the highest market share by 2036.

Key Growth Drivers of the Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market

Rising Disease Prevalence

DelveInsight reports approximately 141,800 prevalent JIA cases in 2025 across the 7MM, forecasted to increase to around 173,000 by 2036, reflecting a CAGR of 1.8%.

Therapeutic Advancements

The shift toward biologics and targeted therapies including IL-6 inhibitors and JAK inhibitors is transforming JIA management by improving remission outcomes and patient quality of life.

Launch of Emerging Therapies

Upcoming launches of SOTYKTU, BIMZELX, MAS825, and similar therapies are expected to significantly reshape market dynamics over the forecast period.

According to Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, the JIA treatment paradigm is transitioning from broad immunosuppressive approaches to precision-targeted agents. JAK inhibitors and interleukin-targeted therapies are gaining traction due to favorable efficacy, safety, and expanded pediatric indications.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Analysis

The JIA treatment landscape is evolving after years dominated by traditional immunosuppressants and stepwise empirical therapy. Approvals and expanding utilization of targeted therapies such as upadacitinib (RINVOQ) and sarilumab (KEVZARA) validate pathway-specific strategies and encourage innovation within the pipeline.

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ), a next-generation JAK inhibitor, has demonstrated meaningful benefits in managing pediatric inflammatory activity. Its success reinforces confidence in precision immunomodulation and is expected to stimulate further R&D investments.

Emerging biologics and targeted agents-including deucravacitinib, bimekizumab, and MAS825-mirror therapeutic trends seen in other immune-mediated and rare inflammatory disorders, where early targeted approvals catalyze broader pipeline expansion.

The United States remains the largest JIA market, supported by higher diagnosis rates, earlier biologic adoption, and faster uptake of innovative therapies compared to Europe and Japan. Continued first-in-class launches, enhanced genetic testing, and growing disease awareness are projected to sustain market growth through 2036.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Competitive Landscape

Prominent pipeline candidates include SOTYKTU (Bristol-Myers Squibb), BIMZELX (UCB Biopharma), MAS825 (Novartis), and others.

SOTYKTU (Deucravacitinib) – Bristol-Myers Squibb

SOTYKTU is an oral, selective TYK2 inhibitor utilizing a distinct allosteric mechanism. It represents a new class of small-molecule therapies designed to selectively block TYK2-mediated pathways, including IL-23, IL-12, and type I interferons. Its specificity allows inhibition of TYK2 without impacting JAK1, JAK2, or JAK3 at therapeutic levels.

Bimekizumab (BIMZELX) – UCB Biopharma

Bimekizumab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that neutralizes both IL-17A and IL-17F-key inflammatory cytokines. The therapy is currently in Phase III development.

The expected commercialization of these advanced therapies is likely to redefine the JIA treatment paradigm, establishing new standards of care and fostering medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Developments



September 2025: AbbVie filed for label expansion of upadacitinib in Japan for pJIA inadequately controlled by current therapies. July 2025: The FDA accepted the supplemental NDA for deucravacitinib in psoriatic arthritis, assigning a PDUFA date of March 6, 2026.

About Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by persistent joint inflammation in children under 16. The immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, causing joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and mobility limitations. Disease severity varies widely and may involve one or multiple joints. Although its exact cause remains unclear, genetic and environmental factors are believed to contribute. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent long-term joint damage and support normal growth and development.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section outlines historical and forecasted patient trends across key markets. In the United States, approximately 34,000 diagnosed cases in 2025 were male, while females accounted for about 66%, reflecting greater female susceptibility.

The report segments epidemiological analysis (2022–2036) into:



Total prevalent cases

Subtype-specific prevalence

Gender-specific prevalence Treatment-eligible population

Scope of the Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market CAGR: 5.6 %

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Size in 2025: USD 2.3 Billion

Key Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Companies: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), UCB Biopharma (EBR: UCB), Novartis (SWX: NOVN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Janssen Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Sobi (STO: SOBI), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and others Key Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Therapies: Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Bimekizumab (BIMZELX), MAS825, RINVOQ, KEVZARA, TREMFYA, COSENTYX, ORENCIA, CIMZIA, ILARIS, SIMPONI ARIA, OLUMIANT, TALTZ, KINERET, XELJANZ, and others

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare consulting and market research firm dedicated to life sciences. The company delivers comprehensive market intelligence and strategic insights, empowering pharmaceutical companies to enhance performance and make informed business decisions.