New Platform Launches To Help Digital Nomad Families Find Alternative Schools Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



New platform Nomadschoolers helps digital nomad families find alternative schools, Waldorf communities, Montessori programmes, and forest schools worldwide. With 200+ listings across dozens of countries and new projects added daily, it is free to use at nomadschoolers.

Nomadschoolers launches with over 200 alternative schools, Waldorf communities, Montessori programmes, and forest schools listed across dozens of countries - with new projects added daily.

Nomadschoolers, a new platform connecting digital nomad families with alternative schools, Waldorf and Montessori communities, forest schools, and educational co-ops worldwide, has officially launched. Founded by Mads Lontoft and Nikolaj Astrup, the platform already lists more than 200 projects across the globe, with new listings being added every day.

The rise of remote work has given families unprecedented freedom to choose where - and how - their children learn. Yet finding high-quality, values-aligned alternative schools abroad has remained frustratingly difficult. Nomadschoolers solves this by creating the first dedicated, searchable directory of alternative and international educational communities, complete with detailed information on curriculum, location, cost of living, climate, and logistics - everything a family needs to relocate with children.

“Through running Traveling Village, I've spoken with hundreds of families from around the world. The same desire keeps coming up: a more balanced family life, stronger community, and an education that actually fits how they live. Nomadschoolers exists to make that possible.”

- Nikolaj Astrup, Co-founder, Nomadschoolers

Lontoft and Astrup are not newcomers to education and community-building. Nearly two decades ago, they co-founded a print magazine on entrepreneurship for young people, distributed free to high schools across Denmark. Astrup later founded Traveling Village, an initiative that takes groups of around 20 families to live and travel together for four-month stints - giving him rare, ground-level insight into exactly what nomad families need.

Each listing on Nomadschoolers goes beyond a simple school profile. The platform provides families with air quality data, walkability scores, internet speed, healthcare proximity, cost-of-living breakdowns, and visa information - everything needed to make a realistic, informed decision about relocating with children. Schools, Waldorf communities, Montessori programmes, and alternative education projects can also list directly on Nomadschoolers, reaching families who are already aligned with their values and approach.

Nomadschoolers is free to use for families and available now at nomadschoolers.

About Nomadschoolers

Nomadschoolers is a platform helping location-independent families discover alternative and international educational communities around the world. With over 200 listed projects and growing, the platform covers Waldorf, Montessori, forest schools, democratic schools, and other innovative educational models across dozens of countries. Founded in 2026 by Mads Lontoft and Nikolaj Astrup.