From Ulta Beauty In The U.S. To Rossmann In Europe: AROMATICA Leads The“K-Scalp” Craze

AROMATICA, an aromatherapy-based scalp and skincare brand at the forefront of the global skinification movement, is expanding the reach of Korean scalp care through new retail partnerships with Ulta Beauty in North America and Rossmann in Europe.

The brand is set to introduce 10 scalp and hair care products on Ulta Beauty's online platform, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, further strengthening its presence in the North American market. Products including Rosemary Scalp Scaling Shampoo, Rosemary Root Enhancer and Quinoa Protein Shampoo are formulated to meet growing U.S. consumer demand for clean, performance-driven beauty solutions.

In Europe, AROMATICA is launching four scalp care products through approximately 170 Rossmann offline stores and its online platform in the Czech Republic, while further expanding into Poland through Rossmann's online channel. This move marks a strategic step in broadening the brand's footprint across Eastern Europe.

Powered by rosemary essential oil–based formulations, AROMATICA's signature products emphasize scalp nourishment and improved scalp condition, resonating with global consumers seeking healthier scalp environments and solutions for hair thinning. In particular, Rosemary Root Enhancer has gained strong traction across online beauty channels in the U.S. and Europe, strengthening its position as a key product within the brand's global scalp care portfolio.

“The emergence of Korean scalp care as a new pillar of K-beauty reflects rising global interest in products that combine efficacy with clean beauty standards,” said a representative from AROMATICA.“Through these strategic retail partnerships, we aim to deepen our connection with global consumers and continue expanding our international presence.”

Founded in 2004, AROMATICA has steadily grown its global business by exporting clean beauty products based on natural, organic and vegan ingredients to 34 countries worldwide. Its expansion into major retail channels in North America and Europe underscores the growing recognition of Korean scalp care as a distinct and evolving category within the global beauty market.